Pandal-hopping is one of the most anticipated activities of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai. Here are five must-visit Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and directions to reach there

Lalbaugcha Raja (Photo Courtesy: Ashish Raje/File pic)

One of Mumbai’s most vibrant festivals – Ganeshotsav 2024 – is round the corner. The streets of the city are decked up with Ganesha idols and pandals are being set up with full fervour. While a lot of people bring Ganesh idols home, community celebrations also form a huge part of the festivities. Pandal-hopping is one of the most anticipated activities of this festival in the city. Here are five must-visit Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and directions to reach there.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh mandals in the city. Ganeshotsav in Mumbai is often associated with this idol and devotees from across the country visit the city to catch a glimpse of the deity. 2024-25 marks the 91st year of Lalbaugcha Raja. It is also referred to as the ‘Navsacha Ganpati’ which translates to ‘the one who fulfills all wishes’.

Where: Lalbaug Market, Lower Parel

How to reach by train: The nearest railway station is Lower Parel on the Western Line and Currey Road on the Central Line. It is advisable to walk to the pandal during Ganeshotsav since roads are often closed for crowd management. One can also take a taxi to reach here.

GSB Seva Mandal

Known as the richest Ganpati of Mumbai, the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati idol is adorned with real gold and silver ornaments. The pandal opts for a traditional approach to the festivities. This year, the Ganpati idol was insured for 400 crores, creating a new record. It also follows eco-friendly practices where the idol is made of clay.

Where: GSB Sports Club Ground, Near SNDT Women’s College, King’s Circle, Matunga

How to reach: The nearest railway station is King’s Circle on the Harbour Line and Matunga on the Central Line. One can also take a taxi to reach here.

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja

Just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja is another famous Ganpati idol of Mumbai. Established in 1928, it is known for its creative themes and decorations. It is also one of the oldest pandals in the city and sees a record number of visitors.

Where: Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Lower Parel on the Western Line and Currey Road on the Central Line. One can also take a taxi to reach here.

Girgaoncha Raja

This Ganesh idol is set up by the Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, established in 1928. It is often appreciated for being completely eco-friendly with the idol made of shadu clay. The traditional Maharashtrian Pheta (Turban) elegantly adorns the idol and has become a distinguishing factor over the years.

Where: Nikadwari Lane, Girgaon

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Charni Road on the Western Line. One can also take a taxi to reach here.

Andhericha Raja

Located in Andheri, this is one of the most famous pandals in suburban Mumbai. It is also referred to as the ‘Navsala Pavnara Ganpati (wish-fulfilling Ganpati)’. The visarjan of this idol happens on the fifth day, instead of the traditional 11th day. Andhericha Raja is known for elaborate set-up and decorations.

Where: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Andheri on the Western Line. The nearest metro station is Azad Nagar. One can also take a taxi/auto to reach here.

