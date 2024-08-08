During the meeting the officials highlighted the importance of using eco-friendly practices, urging mandals to use clay idols and avoid single-use plastics

The meeting was held on Thursday. pic/TMC

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: TMC holds public meeting, urges Thane residents to follow all necessary regulations x 00:00

Ahead of the Ganeshotsav 2024, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday held a public meeting and urged Thane residents to follow all necessary regulations during the upcoming festival, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation urged residents to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Thane with enthusiasm and in an ideal manner. The appeal came as part of a preparatory meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, chaired by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The official statement said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not imposed any restrictions on festivals and celebrations this year, allowing Ganeshotsav 2024 to be celebrated with great fervor. Malvi highlighted the importance of adhering strictly to guidelines to ensure the festival is celebrated in an environmentally friendly and orderly manner.

The meeting was organised to discuss preparations for Ganeshotsav and it was attended by the representatives from the Thane District Ganeshotsav Coordination Committee, various Ganesh Mandals, the municipal corporation, Thane Police, Mahavitaran (power distribution), and Torrent, the statement said.

It said that Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode highlighted that the meeting aimed to address any issues faced by Ganesh Mandals and to ensure that all directives from the High Court and state government are followed. He also pointed out that Thane is pioneering the concept of artificial immersion ponds, which has received positive feedback from devotees and mandals alike.

Malvi called on all mandals to cooperate in adhering to the established guidelines to avoid causing inconvenience to citizens and traffic disruptions. He also announced the launch of an online platform for mandal permissions to expedite the process. Last year, around 250 mandals used this service, and officials encourage mandals to apply online to avoid delays, the statement said.

During the meeting Malvi emphasized the importance of using eco-friendly practices, urging mandals to use clay idols and avoid single-use plastics. Failure to comply may result in fines, according to Manisha Pradhan, the chief environment officer, the statement said.

"For any issues with online permissions, mandals can contact the helpline for assistance. Mahavitaran has also advised contacting their customer service center at Wagle Estate for temporary power supply issues," the Thane Municipal Corporation statement said.

The meeting held by senior TMC officials also included guidance on electrical connections and fire safety from officials.

The TMC organises an annual decoration competition for public Ganeshotsav Mandals, with prizes totaling up to Rs 10,000. The mandals are encouraged to participate and submit their entries by September 2, the statement said.