Ganeshotsav 2024: US envoy offers prayers at Mumbai's first Ganesh pandal

Ganeshotsav 2024: US envoy offers prayers at Mumbai’s first Ganesh pandal

Updated on: 12 September,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaum area of Mumbai pioneered the Ganesh festival in 1901, taking it to the masses

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti (right) at the city’s first public Ganesh pandal at the Keshavji Naik Chawl, on Wednesday. Consul General Mike Hankey (second from left) accompanied him

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday visited Mumbai’s Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha, from where the Ganesh festival was transformed into a public event by Lokmanya Tilak, and offered prayers to the elephant-headed God.


In his message, Garcetti said as “mayor of Los Angeles and as ambassador to India, I have always had Ganesha in my office and home as inspiration.”



The deity has a place of honour in so many communities in the United States where many Amercians celebrate his power to clear obstacles and bring prosperity, he said.


The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaum area of Mumbai pioneered the Ganesh festival in 1901, taking it to the masses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

