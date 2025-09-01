Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2025: Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival

Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The 6.5-foot idol features Ashtavinayak in the background. The army permits the journey each year and actively joins in the festivities. “We travelled by train till Jammu railway station, and from there, vehicles with army staff escorted us till Poonch,” Isher said

Bappa begins his journey by train from Vidyavihar

Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja, the Ganpati idol from Vidyavihar, Mumbai, reached Poonch village in Jammu & Kashmir to bring festive cheer to soldiers stationed at the Line of Control (LoC). The initiative, led by Kiranbala Isher — popularly known as Isher Didi — has been carried out for years.

Every Ganeshotsav, she carries the idol from Vidyavihar to the border so that soldiers can take darshan and celebrate.



Students from Vidyavihar pose with BappaStudents from Vidyavihar pose with Bappa


The journey begins by train to Jammu and continues for nearly 600 km along hilly roads to Poonch. “We reached the LOC with the idol and decorated the mandal. Every day, we perform aarti with the soldiers twice and prepare prasad for them. We bring the idol here every year only for the soldiers, to reduce tension at the border,” Isher Didi told mid-day.

The 6.5-foot idol features Ashtavinayak in the background. The army permits the journey each year and actively joins in the festivities. “We travelled by train till Jammu railway station, and from there, vehicles with army staff escorted us till Poonch,” she added.

Students from Vidyavihar pose with Bappa. Pics/By Special ArrangementStudents from Vidyavihar pose with Bappa.  Pics/By Special Arrangement

Apart from the celebrations, Isher Didi also involves children back home. “We organise drawing competitions for students in Vidyavihar on Operation Sindoor. Their paintings, along with Indian flags, are handed over to the soldiers,” she said.

