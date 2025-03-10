Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Municipal Corporation opens applications for free shadu clay and land for idol makers

This initiative aims to promote eco-friendly festivities by encouraging the use of shadu clay instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP)

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that idol makers have until March 15 to apply for free shadu clay and land for idol-making ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025. This initiative aims to promote eco-friendly festivities by encouraging the use of shadu clay instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

So far, 10 idol makers have applied for shadu clay, while five have requested land for their workshops. To streamline clay distribution and ensure proper land allocation across wards, TMC has urged all interested artisans to register their requests before the deadline.

According to Environment Department Head Manisha Pradhan, the municipal corporation needs to complete the procurement process for shadu clay and make it available to idol makers at the earliest. Idol makers should submit their applications at the Environment Department office at TMC headquarters by March 15.

Pradhan also noted that, apart from Kalwa and Vartaknagar ward committees, no applications have been received from other ward areas. She has urged the idol makers’ association to step forward and collaborate with the corporation for the smooth execution of this initiative.

Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Initiative

TMC had earlier convened a meeting of idol makers and Ganeshotsav Mandals on January 16 under the guidance of Commissioner Saurabh Rao to promote an environmentally friendly festival. Following this, the Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Regulations 2025 were published on February 3.

As per these guidelines:

Applications for shadu clay should be submitted at TMC Headquarters in Pachpakhadi.

Applications for land should be submitted at the Pollution Control Department or the respective ward committee offices.

TMC has urged idol makers to complete both applications by March 15 to ensure a smooth process.

Helpline for Noise and Pollution Complaints

In compliance with a High Court order, TMC has also set up a grievance redressal system for citizens to report noise pollution and unauthorised pavilions during the festival. Complaints can be registered through toll-free number, 1800 222 108.

The TMC has urged citizens to actively report violations to ensure a peaceful and eco-friendly celebration.