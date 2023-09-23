Ganeshotsav: Amit Shah reaches residences of CM Shinde, Fadnavis; visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Amit Shah later visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city's Lalbaug-Chinchpokli belt to offer prayers

Amit Shah visited `Varsha`, the official residence of Maharashtra CM Shinde Amit Shah also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja and offered prayers Shah also visited the residence of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and 'Sagar', the residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai to take part in Ganpati festivities, according to the PTI.

Among those present at CM Shinde's residence were Devendra Fadnavis as well as state ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, reported the PTI.

Amit Shah later visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city's Lalbaug-Chinchpokli belt to offer prayers.

Hon'ble Mr. Amit Shah Union Home Minister of India with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr. Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, #lalbaugcharaja @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice pic.twitter.com/fYmFsM0UUr — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 23, 2023

Amit Shah, who is also Union cooperation minister, is in the city to deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, a release from the University said.

Meanwhile, at least 1,034 idols were immersed at beaches and in artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Saturday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Eight 'Sarvajanik' Ganeshas, 910 household idols and 116 Gauri idols were immersed in the city till 3 pm and no untoward incidents were reported during the immersions, he said.

Of the 1,034 idols, 449 were immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body, the official said.

The Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements and stationed police personnel at every immersion spot in the city, while the traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the immersion processions.

Mumbai's Ganesh festival has taken a significant leap towards eco-friendliness this year. The festival, which is an integral part of Mumbai's cultural identity, saw a notable increase in the adoption of eco-friendly practices during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a total of 27,564 household Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds for the one-and-a-half-day celebration. This represents a substantial 22.98 per cent increase compared to 22,410 idols immersed in 2022.

(with PTI inputs)