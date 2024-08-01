Mandals will have to submit a self-declaration stating that they have followed all rules and laws and have no complaints against them

File pic

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav mandals following regulations to get 5-year mandap building permission x 00:00

Ahead of this year's Ganeshotsav, the BMC announced that public Ganesha Mandals who have been following government rules in the last ten years will be given permission for five consecutive years for building mandap

ADVERTISEMENT

These mandals will have to submit a self-declaration stating that they have followed all rules and laws and have no complaints against them. However, they will need to renew their permit every year.

This renewal will require obtaining permission from the traffic and local police. Additionally, mandals that have received permission on private land will need to obtain a no-objection certificate from the land owner or society and permission from the traffic police and local police within the prescribed period before the festival.

Meanwhile, an online application portal has to been launched for organisers to obtain permission to set up mandaps. From August 6, 2024, public Ganesha Mandals can apply online via https://portal.mcgm.gov.in for permission to set up mandaps through a computerized system under the One Window Scheme. This new system aims to make the process of obtaining permission easier and more efficient.

How to apply?

Go to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website > For Citizen > Apply > Pandal (Ganpati/Navratri) link. Applications can be submitted from 6th August 2024.

A nominal fee of Rs. 100 will be charged for setting up the mandap.

The BMC has undertaken various eco-friendly initiatives for the festival, which will begin from September 7 this year. Free shadu soil, free mandap space (on first come first served basis) has been provided to the sculptors making Ganesh idols. The permission given to idol makers for Ganeshotsav will continue till Navratri. Apart from this, a window scheme for sculptors has also been implemented. A total of 217 sculptors have requested for free Shadu clay, and they have been given about 500 tons of free Shadu clay.

Meanwhile, Western Railway announced that it will run Special Trains during Ganpati festival between Mumbai and various location. The booking for these trains have been opened from July 28 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

These special trains are being run between the following stations:

Mumbai Central – Thokur

Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road

Bandra Terminus – Kudal

Ahmedabad – Kudal

Vishvamitri - Kudal

Ahmedabad – Mangaluru