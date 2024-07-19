Konkan Railway to run 7 special trains during Ganpati festival in Maharashtra

Bookings for these trains will open on July 4 at all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), IRCTC website and internet

In the view of upcoming Ganpati festival in September, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run seven special trains during the month.

"It has been decided to run following special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival-2024," Konkan Railways said in an official statement.

According to the statement released, bookings for these trains will open on July 4 at all Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS), IRCTC website and internet.

The following are seven special trains as mentioned in the statement:

1. Train no. 01151 / 01152 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily):

Train no. 01151 Mumbai CSMT - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 00.20 hrs daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 2:20 pm on the same day.

Train no. 01152 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3:10 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 3:45 pm on the next day.

Train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal stations.

Composition: Total 20 Coaches, Three Tier AC-2 Coaches, Sleeper-12 Coaches, General-4 Coaches, SLR-2.

2. Train no. 01153 / 01154 Mumbai CSMT - Ratnagiri - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily)

Train no. 01153 Mumbai CSMT - Ratnagiri Special (Daily) will leave Mumbai CSMT at 11.30 am daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Ratnagiri at 8:10 pm on the same day.

Train no. 01154 Ratnagiri - Mumbai CSMT Special (Daily) will leave Ratnagiri at 4:00 am daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Mumbai CSMT at 1:30 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road & Sangameshwar Road stations.

Composition: Total 20 Coaches, Three Tier AC-2 Coaches, Sleeper-12 Coaches, General-4 Coaches, SLR-2.

3. Train no. 01167 / 01168 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily)

Train no. 01167 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Daily) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 9:00 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Kudal at 09:30 am on the next day.

Train no. 01168 Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will leave from Kudal at 12.00 hrs daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00.40 hrs on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

Composition: Total 20 Coaches, Three Tier AC-2 Coaches, Sleeper-12 Coaches, General-4 Coaches, SLR-2.

4. Train No. 01171 / 01172 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily)

Train no. 01171 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road Special (Daily) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 08:20 am daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 9:00 pm on the same day.

Train no. 01172 Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Daily) will leave from Sawantwadi Road at 10:20 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 10:40 am on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

Composition: Total 20 Coaches, Three Tier AC-2 Coaches, Sleeper-12 Coaches, General-4 Coaches, SLR-2.

5. Train no. 01155 / 01156 Diva Jn. - Chiplun - Diva Jn. MEMU Special

Train no. 01155 Diva Jn. - Chiplun MEMU Special will leave from Diva Jn. at 07:15 am daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Chiplun at 2:00 pm on the same day.

Train no. 01156 Chiplun - Diva Jn. MEMU Special will leave from Chiplun at 3:30 pm daily from September 1 to September 18. The train will reach Diva Jn. at 10:50 pm on the same day.

Train will halt at Nilje, Taloja Panchanand, Kalamboli, Panvel, Somatane, Rasayani, Apta, Jite, Hamarapur, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Nidi, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed & Anjani stations.

Composition : 12 Car MEMU.

6. 01185 / 01186 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly)

Train No. 01185 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 12:45 am every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from September 2 to September 18. The train will reach Kudal at 12:30 pm on the same day.

Train No. 01186 Kudal. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Tri-Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 4:30 pm. Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from September 2 to September 18. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 4:50 am on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.

Composition: Total 20 Coaches, Three Tier AC-2 Coaches, Sleeper-12 Coaches, General-4 Coaches, SLR-2.

7. Train No. 01165 / 01166 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly)

Train No. 01165 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Kudal Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 12:45 am every Tuesday from September 3 to September 17. The train will reach Kudal at 12:30 pm on the same day.

Train No. 01166 Kudal. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave from Kudal at 4:30 pm every Tuesday on September 3, September 10 & September 17. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 04:50 am on the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali & Sindhudurg station.

Composition: Total 21 LHB Coaches: First AC-1 Coach, 2 Tier AC-5 Coaches, 3 Tier AC-12 Coaches, Pantry Car-1, Generator Car-2.