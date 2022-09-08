Breaking News
Ganeshotsav: Massive police deployment in Mumbai for Anant Chaturdashi

Updated on: 08 September,2022 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Representational Pic


Mumbai Police have planned heavy security deployment on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. According to the police, more than 18,500 police personnel and officers as well as other specialised units will be on duty on Friday for the immersion of Ganesh idols.


The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that the festivities this year would be held without Covid-19 pandemic norms and several thousand people are expected to take part in immersion processions across the metropolis, an official said on Thursday.

The immersions will take place at Girgaon Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, Bandra, Juhu and Malad, apart from 70 natural lakes as well as artificial ponds made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he added.


"Expecting huge crowds, the deployment comprises more than 15,500 police personnel, 3,200 police officers, eight State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies, one Rapid Action Force (RAF) company, 750 home guards and 250 trainees. There will also be a large posse of traffic police," he informed.

There will be traffic restrictions on several roads as well as diversion on Friday, so people wanting to boards flights or long-distance trains must make arrangements accordingly, the official added.

(with PTI inputs) 

