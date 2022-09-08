Breaking News
Ganeshotsav: Over 8,000 cops to patrol Pune streets on Anant Chaturdashi

Updated on: 08 September,2022 08:59 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, CCTVs had been installed at several spots in the city for monitoring, while many roads will have traffic restrictions and diversions.

Representational Pic


More than 8,000 police personnel will patrol the streets of Pune for Ganesh idol immersions on Friday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, a senior official said.


Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said CCTVs had been installed at several spots in the city for monitoring, while many roads will have traffic restrictions and diversions. "Nearly 3,000 registered Ganesh pandals will carry out immersions. They will be allowed to play music only till midnight. All guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court will have to be followed strictly," he said.

"More than 8,000 police personnel will be out on the streets on Friday. We have installed CCTVs at several spots," he added.

The Ganesh festivities took place without Covid-19 pandemic norms after two years, so police are expecting the immersion processions to be more crowded than the ones in 2020 and 2021.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra pune ganesh chaturthi news

