Ganeshotsav: Mumbai Police shares parking arrangement details for devotees visiting Lalbaug, Parel area

Mumbai Traffic Police has appealed to all Mumbaikars to abide by the said regulations and co-operate with the Traffic Police to make the Ganeshotsav a smooth and enjoyable event for all
In view of the crowd on the streets of Mumbai due to Ganeshotsav and nearby areas for Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug and Parel area, parking arrangements have been made by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Mumbai Traffic Police appeals to all devotees visiting the Ganpati pandals in the Lalbaug, Parel area to use the below-mentioned parking lot.
- Kalpataru Pay & Park, S.S.Rao Road, Near Gandhi Hospital, Parel, Mumbai - 12
Capacity - 200 Cars
- M.C.G.M. Pay & Park (Lodha), G.D.Ambedkar Road, Kalachowky. Mumbai - 33
Capacity - 500 Cars
- Cotton Green Pay & Park (B.P.T) near Cottongreen Rly. Stn., Kalachowky,
Mumbai - 33. Capacity-5000 Cars
- M.C.G.M.Pay & Park (Peninsula Land), Dr. B.A.Road, Near Bawala Compound, Byculla (East), Mumbai - 27, Capacity-500 Cars.
