Gang ransacks restaurant, beats up staff in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 08 April,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused abused and attacked the staff and later ransacked the premises

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A restaurant was allegedly ransacked and its staff was beaten up by a gang of four persons in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.


The incident took place late on Wednesday night when the accused arrived at the restaurant and ordered alcohol, but refused to pay the bill after consuming food and drinks, an official said.



The accused abused and attacked the staff and later ransacked the premises, he said.


An offence under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (trespass), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against four persons, the official said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

