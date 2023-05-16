Gangster wanted in Jharkhand nabbed near Mumbai

Breaking News
Mumbai News

Updated on: 16 May,2023 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a notorious gangster wanted by police in Jharkhand in a joint operation, an official said on Tuesday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a notorious gangster wanted by police in Jharkhand in a joint operation, an official said on Tuesday.


Aman Sushil Shrivastav alias Rohan Vinod Kumar (31) was held by officials of the Navi Mumbai unit of the ATS and Jharkhand ATS from the premises of Vashi railway station, an official said.



Since 2015, Shrivastav was allegedly wanted in at least 40 serious cases including extortion, murder and offences under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.


Jharkhand ATS was trying to trace him for the last nine years but he evaded arrest by moving from state to state and adopting different aliases, the official said.

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS received a tip-off about him following which a trap was laid and Shrivastav was held, he said.

