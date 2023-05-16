The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a notorious gangster wanted by police in Jharkhand in a joint operation, an official said on Tuesday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Gangster wanted in Jharkhand nabbed near Mumbai x 00:00

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a notorious gangster wanted by police in Jharkhand in a joint operation, an official said on Tuesday.

Aman Sushil Shrivastav alias Rohan Vinod Kumar (31) was held by officials of the Navi Mumbai unit of the ATS and Jharkhand ATS from the premises of Vashi railway station, an official said.

Since 2015, Shrivastav was allegedly wanted in at least 40 serious cases including extortion, murder and offences under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

Also read: Man who left Navi Mumbai home 9 years ago traced, reunited with family

Jharkhand ATS was trying to trace him for the last nine years but he evaded arrest by moving from state to state and adopting different aliases, the official said.

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra ATS received a tip-off about him following which a trap was laid and Shrivastav was held, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.