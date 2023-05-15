Man who left Navi Mumbai home 9 years ago traced, reunited with family

The man apparently concealed his identity and stayed in different parts of the country, while his family, comprising of his parents, wife, daughter and brother, used to check with the police off and on if there was any success in tracing him, he said

Representative image/iStock

A 43-year-old man who left his home in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township nine years ago without informing anyone has been traced and reunited with his family, police said on Monday.

After Mrugesh Tanaji left his home in 2014, his family lodged a missing person's complaint with local police, Vashi's senior police inspector Shashikant Chanderkar told PTI.

The man apparently concealed his identity and stayed in different parts of the country, while his family, comprising of his parents, wife, daughter and brother, used to check with the police off and on if there was any success in tracing him, he said.

As part of the probe, the Vashi police check for his whereabouts on various social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, and finally traced him to Andheri suburb in neighbouring Mumbai.

The police recently got information that the man would come to Andheri on Sunday to conduct Reiki classes at a centre, the official said.

On Sunday, the police went to the centre and picked up the man from there, he said.

Tanaji was subsequently handed over to his family members, who thanked the police for their tireless efforts in tracing the man, the official said.

The reason why he left the house was still not known, he added.

