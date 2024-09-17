According to the BEST, several buses were diverted and their routes were changed

Several Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) buses were on Tuesday diverted due to traffic disruptions in parts of city as processions for Ganpati Visarjan 2024 were underway, the officials said.

The traffic in several areas of Mumbai was affected due to Ganpati visarjan processions and festivities, they said.

According to the BEST, several buses were diverted and their routes were changed.

P.L. Lokhande Road: Due to the Ganpati procession, P.L. Lokhande Road has been closed. Bus routes 379, 380, and 377 have been diverted from 12:15 PM. Buses will now follow a route from K.D. Junction via Jijamata Bhonsle Road towards Chedda Nagar and Amar Mahal.

Sahyadri Nagar: Buses 608 and 612 have been disrupted since 1:00 PM due to the visarjan activities in Sahyadri Nagar.

Road Closure: Due to a road closure, bus services on routes 601 and 624 have been suspended from 1:20 PM.

Kashimira-Bhayander Road: Due to the crowd for Ganesh festival, bus services on routes 706, 707, 709, 718, and C72 have been disrupted from 3:00 PM. Buses are not operating in the up direction beyond Golden Nest.

Cell Colony: Following the Ganpati procession from Cell Colony, buses on routes A-357, A-360, and A-355 are now operating via route A-375, servicing Chembur Station to Chembur Naka from 2:30 PM.

Lalbaug: The procession of Lalbaugcha Raja has led to changes for buses on route 66. From 3:10 PM, these buses are being redirected from Lalbaug Bridge to the S-Bridge and then to Saat Rasta in the down direction.

P.L. Lokhande Road Reclosure: Due to police restrictions, buses on routes 379 and 380 have been redirected via the Eastern Express Highway and Jijamata Bhonsle Road from 3:40 PM.

Vashi-Koper-Khairane Road: Due to the Ganpati visarjan, Vashi-Koper-Khairane Road has been closed. From 6:15 PM, buses on routes 501, 521, 504, 505, 502, and 507 have been rerouted via Palm Beach Road.

Koknipada: Bus services on route 297 have been disrupted at Mini Nagar due to the visarjan activities in Koknipada. This disruption started at 6:30 PM.

Jogeshwari Police Station Area: Traffic police have closed the service road near Jogeshwari Police Station due to the procession. Consequently, buses on route 442 have been diverted via the Aliyawar Jung (Western Express Highway) starting from 6:30 PM.

Mulund Station: Bus route C/61 will operate from Mulund Station via NS Road to Kamgar Hospital, continuing via LBS Road towards Chek Naka from 6:30 PM.

Thakur Village: With the closure of Thakur Village Road, bus routes 209, 223, 629, and 703 have been redirected. From 7:00 PM, these buses will follow the service route via Samta Nagar and Thakur Cinema in the up direction.

Kranti Nagar: Due to the Ganpati visarjan in Kranti Nagar, bus services on route 288 have been disrupted at Sai Garden from 6:45 PM.

As the 10-day Ganpati festival is set to end on Tuesday (September 17), the Mumbai traffic police had on Monday issued an advisory for the smooth functioning of traffic across the city, urging commuters to plan their trips accordingly. Ahead of the visarjan on the occasion of the Anant Chaturdashi, the city police traffic department had issued advisory and traffic diversions using digital maps.

