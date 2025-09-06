By 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols had been immersed in various water bodies across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. These included 59 idols from Sarvajanik mandals (local community groups) and 87 idols of Goddess Gauri immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body

By 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols had been immersed in various water bodies across the city, news agency PTI reported, citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. These included 59 idols from Sarvajanik mandals (local community groups) and 87 idols of Goddess Gauri immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body.

Rains and a hoax bomb threat failed to dampen the spirits of Lord Ganesha’s devotees in Mumbai as they thronged the streets to bid adieu to their beloved deity on Saturday to mark the final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, also called the Anant Chaturthi. The air reverberated with the beats of dhol-tasha and clouds of gulal, creating a vibrant farewell.

Devotees were seen perched on road dividers, terraces, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the grand finale, as chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhachya varshi lavkar ya” echoed—a fervent wish for the god’s early return next year. Earlier in the day, vibrant rangolis decorated roads, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers.

At Lalbaug, the processions of iconic Ganapati mandals, including Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and others, began early. Thousands of devotees lined the streets of Lalbaug and other major routes to witness the spectacle of music, dance, and gulal.

“No untoward incident reported during the immersion process,” stated a BMC official, according to PTI.

The famous Lalbaug mandals – Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Ballaleshwar of Bal Ganesh Mandal, Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, Mahaganapati of Kalachowki, Rangari Badak Chawl Ganapati, and Tejukaya Ganapati – had reached the main roads by 1 pm.

At Shroff Building, crowds performed the traditional pushpa vrishti (flower shower) on the Lalbaugcha Raja idol around 5.30 pm, featuring a model Rafale aircraft pulled using a rope contraption, PTI reported. The procession is expected to reach Girgaon Chowpatty on Sunday morning.

Processions passed through Byculla, Nagpada, Don Taki, and Goldevool before reaching immersion points.

Notably, the Seva Sadan Mandal used an icon of “Abhijat Marathi” in its procession to celebrate Marathi being declared a classical language this year. The Rangari Badak Chawl procession was the first to receive Pushpavrishti at Shroff Building, followed by the Cotton Green cha Raja idol. Major processions from Lalbaug, Parel, Kalachowki, and other central Mumbai areas began moving towards seafronts after 1.30 pm.

Over 21,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order during the immersion. The police remained on high alert after receiving a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered Mumbai with 400 kg of RDX planted in 34 vehicles. The message, received on the traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, coincided with security preparations for Anant Chaturdashi.

The Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended 50-year-old Ashwinikumar Supra from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, within 24 hours for allegedly sending the hoax threat. The accused was arrested from his residence, and investigations are ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)