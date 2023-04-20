Breaking News
Gautam Adani meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Updated on: 20 April,2023 01:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective

Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar. File Pics

Industrialist Gautam Adani met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Thursday, party sources said.


The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.



Also Read: Taking law into hand is being encouraged, not in country's interests: Sharad Pawar


Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

