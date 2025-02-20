A 26-year-old woman died on Tuesday while a man, 37, passed away the day before

The Guillain-Barré Syndrome toll in Pune has now reached 11. Representation pic

Two more suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) deaths were reported in Pune, taking the death toll to 11 while the number of suspected cases stands at 211, as per the Pune district health department. In the first instance, a 26-year-old woman from Baramati died on Tuesday after a month-long battle with the illness at a private hospital. The second, a 37-year-old man from Sonavadi, passed away at Sassoon General Hospital on Monday.

The woman identified as Kiran Rajendra Deshmukh, who moved to Pune to pursue her career, tragically succumbed to complications caused by GBS. Health officials confirmed that her symptoms began on January 15 with episodes of diarrhoea and over the next few days, she experienced worsening symptoms, including difficulty swallowing and increasing weakness in her limbs.

By January 20, her condition worsened, and she was admitted to Sahyadri Multi-Specialty Hospital, and on January 25, she was diagnosed with GBS. By the end of January, her condition deteriorated to the point where she required respiratory support through a ventilator and underwent a tracheostomy procedure. Medical tests later confirmed she had Campylobacter jejuni infection, a known trigger for GBS.

Despite efforts to stabilise her condition, she succumbed to septicaemia and multi-organ dysfunction on February 18, as stated in her death summary report. Baramati Taluka health officer Dr Manoj Khomane told mid-day, “Kiran’s parents brought her to the hospital last week. We sent her to Pune for further treatment.”

Another patient identified as Sagar Pralhad Kachi was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on February 10 after being transferred from Kolhe Hospital in Daund. Kachi was diagnosed with GBS on February 13 and underwent IVIG therapy between February 11 and 13. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to acute respiratory failure, quadriplegia, and complications from a lower respiratory tract infection. Despite aggressive treatment, he passed away on February 17, as per the health officials’ report.