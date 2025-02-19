The deceased include a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, the officials said

Two more patients died in Maharashtra's Pune hospitals during treatment due to suspected Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) taking the death toll so far to 11, the officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased include a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, they said.

The woman, diagnosed with GBS, died in a city hospital on Tuesday, while the man from Daund in Pune district, died in the state-run Sassoon General hospital of suspected GBS on Monday, according to the PTI.

The deceased woman was a resident of Nandedgaon area, the epicentre of the GBS outbreak. She complained of loose motions on January 15 but recovered without any medication.

"On January 22, she developed weakness in the lower limbs and was admitted to the hospital where she was given treatment for GBS. On January 25, she was shifted to another hospital where she was put on life support. She died during treatment on February 18," officials added, as per the PTI.

The man was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on January 10 for suspected GBS. He died on Monday due to acute respiratory failure.

Maharashtra reports one more new case, tally rises to 211

Meanwhile, the officials said that the tally of suspected and confirmed GBS cases in Maharashtra reached 211 on Tuesday with the detection of a fresh case, reported news agency PTI.

Of these, 183 are confirmed cases of the rare nerve disorder, the officials said while sharing an update on the GBS outbreak, reported PTI.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

Of the total 211 cases, 42 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly-added villages in the PMC area, 32 from neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 33 from Pune's rural parts and 10 from other districts, reported PTI.

"A total of 139 patients have been discharged so far, while 39 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 others on ventilators," a release from state health department said, reported PTI.

