The FDA has launched a drive to collect chicken samples from small eateries near Khadakwasla. Representation Pic/istock

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged people to ensure that chicken is thoroughly cooked following the detection of Campylobacter jejuni and norovirus in poultry samples amid the ongoing Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak.

Recently, the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) tested 106 poultry faecal and cloacal swab samples. Of the 66 tested for Campylobacter jejuni, 23 were positive, while five of the 60 samples tested for norovirus were also positive. The NIV has submitted its findings to the animal husbandry department’s Western Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, with further testing still underway.



Mahesh Zagade, former commissioner, Food and Drug Administration. Pic/Ashish Raje

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure told mid-day, “The department has launched a drive to collect fresh chicken and food samples from small eateries near Khadakwasla, where several GBS cases have been reported. We want to inform the public that uncooked chicken can cause contamination. It is crucial to cook chicken properly to eliminate harmful bacteria”.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Pune on Saturday and urged citizens to take strict precautions, advising them to avoid undercooked chicken as a preventive measure. He clarified that there is no need to cull poultry at this stage. Dr Nina Bodade, chief health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The PMC issued notices to poultry farms whose reports tested positive. The PMC has already started collecting samples from chicken and meat shops in rural and urban parts of Pune as food contamination is one of the modes of transmission of the bacteria. We had asked the supplier of chicken and meat to maintain the hygiene.”

Meanwhile, former FDA Commissioner Mahesh Zagade has emphasised the risks of Campylobacter jejuni, explaining that while the bacteria are commonly found in poultry, they are eliminated through proper cooking. “Had the poultry farms near Khadakwasla—one of the major suppliers of chicken to the country and beyond—been the culprits behind the GBS cases, there would have been a massive number of cases across the country, not just in localised areas such as Sinhgad Road and Nanded City in Pune. Therefore, poultry is unlikely to be the cause; instead, water contamination appears to be the main factor,” he said.

“While this is not a pandemic, it is a syndrome that has been previously reported. GBS was first identified in 1859 and well-documented in 1916, but the recent spike in Pune is concerning,” Zagade said Beyond poultry, Zagade pointed to contaminated water in newly merged villages under the PMC as a likely cause of the outbreak.

“This raises serious concerns about governance failures in ensuring clean drinking water. Instead of addressing the root issue—securing a safe water supply—authorities have focused on hospital capacity, financial aid, and report compilation. While these measures are necessary, they are reactive rather than preventive. The issue is not just medical but administrative—a failure to provide clean drinking water to the public. A lack of public awareness has worsened the situation. Since GBS is often linked to diarrheal infections, simple interventions like oral rehydration therapy could help. Yet, many patients—unaware of proper treatment—rely on inadequate remedies or self-medicate, only seeking hospital care when their condition becomes critical,” Zagade added.