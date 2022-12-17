Ghatkopar building fire: 4 Mumbai cops among 10 injured, one dead, says BMC

According to the BMC, those injured in the incident were shifted to the nearby hospitals
One person was killed and ten including four police officials sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a ground plus six-storey building in Ghatkopar East, the BMC said.
According to the civic body, the incident took place at around 2.08 pm on Saturday when a fire broke out at Vishwas building located near Parekh Hospital in Ghatkopar, the BMC said.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it as a level-1 fire. The fire had triggered in an electric meter room of a hotel situated at the ground floor of the building, the BMC said.
A man identified as Korshi Dedhia, 46, was declared brought dead.
The civic body further said, four police officials identified as Jay Yadav, 51, Sanjay Tadavi, 40, Nitin Visavkar, 35, and Prabhu Swami, 38 were admitted to the hospital after complaints of suffocation.
It said, as per the information from AMO of Rajawadi Hospital, Tukaram Ghag, 40 and Sher Bahadur Parihar, 46 were shifted from Parakh Hospital to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. The two suffered suffocation but were stable.
Others injured in the incident have been identified as Taniya Kamble, 18, who has suffered 18 to 20 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Three others were also admitted to hospital after suffering suffocation, they have been identified as Kulsum Shaikh, 20, Sana Khan, 30 and a yet to be identified 30-year-old man who has been admitted in MICU and his condition is critical, the BMC said.