Girl seriously injured during shooting practice in Thane village camp; 5 booked

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

During firing practice, a misfired shot hit 7-year-old Kanchan Korde, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai's JJ Hospital in a serious condition, he said

Representational images


Five persons were booked for an accidental firing incident that injured a minor girl during a training camp in a village in Thane district's Sahapur area, police said on Sunday.

The training camp took place in Agai and some 365 students took part, an official said.




During firing practice, a misfired shot hit 7-year-old Kanchan Korde, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai's JJ Hospital in a serious condition, he said.


