GN Saibaba: Never thought I’d walk out of jail alive

DU professor tells mid-day that the abysmal state of the Nagpur prison meant he didn’t know if he could recover from even a simple fever

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, with his wife, after being released from Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday. Pic/S Sudarshan

Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, along with five others acquitted by the Bombay High Court in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, walked out of Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, he expressed disbelief at being alive after enduring inhuman, brutal treatment in the ‘anda cell’, where even sufficient oxygen wasn’t available.



Saibaba with his team of lawyers

Witnessing the death of an inmate under questionable circumstances added to his ordeal. Despite his faith in the judiciary, enduring 10 years of incarceration without a single piece of evidence and the stigma of being labelled a terrorist was excruciating for him and his family. Notably, G N Saibaba’s case was heard twice—an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the judiciary—underscoring its uniqueness, he said. Here are some excerpts from the interview, as he spoke with mid-day from Nagpur.

After spending seven years in prison, and the case going on for 10, you walked out an innocent man...

I never imagined I would walk out of prison as a free man, but I had faith in the judicial system. I want to express gratitude to my lawyers from Delhi, Mumbai, and Nagpur, as well as my family and the press who supported me throughout this ordeal. The only thing that has changed in my life is my health. Today, I have several health issues that I can't even discuss in detail.

Why do you believe you were framed? The high court order strongly suggests potential planting and fabrication of evidence by the police.

I've been saying this since the beginning of the case… everything was preplanned by the police. When they came to search my house, the panch witness was illiterate and not present during the searches. They didn't call a qualified panch because they had already decided to frame me in a case unrelated to me. They arrested me nine months after the FIR was filed. The reason behind this false fabricated case against me was solely due to the work I was doing for human rights—advocating for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits, and minorities—which the government disapproved of.



G N Saibaba with his wife

Some democratic veterans from Delhi approached me to be the face of human rights activism and work towards justice for people. Meanwhile, ‘Operation Green Hunt’ was underway, with tribals facing severe oppression as their lands were seized for mining and other projects. The democratic individuals from Delhi urged me to work as a foot soldier for democratic voices and lead human rights groups. This, I believe, didn't sit well with certain people in the government, leading to my framing in this case.

How do you reflect on the ten years of incarceration… suffering endured by you and your family?

As a professor and educator, it's unimaginable for me to bear the stigma of being associated with terrorist activities. I dedicated myself to working for the welfare of our tribal communities. Inside the prison, I endured brutal, inhumane treatment, confined to the anda cell which lacked oxygen and proper medical care… health issues were not addressed. When I entered jail, I only had heart ailments and childhood polio, but now, only my right hand functions; the rest of my body is paralysed, with my left hand damaged during arrest. My family too has suffered immensely, fighting for justice. It's unprecedented that the high court acquitted me in 2022, only to have the same appeal heard again, resulting in another acquittal with strong observations about evidence fabrication. My case is once again being challenged, and I entrust it to the higher judiciary with hope.

How do you plan to move forward? Will you continue your work for tribal and human rights?

Essentially, I am an educator and a proponent of democratic rights, with a belief in raising our voices for justice and working towards societal improvement. If we stop these efforts, society won't progress. It's not solely my responsibility to do this, but it's the duty of every citizen in a privileged position to contribute to society. Despite being paralysed, I am committed to continuing my work. I would also like to add that one such human rights activist, Surendra Gadling, who was contributing a lot, was arrested in a similar way in the Elgar Parishad case only because he was handling my case.