A cow has been brought to the residence of Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony

A cow has been brought to the residence of Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. (Pic/x)

Listen to this article Goa CM Pramod Sawant arrives in Mumbai to attend Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in ceremony x 00:00

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis and said that Maharashtra will progress at twice the speed, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I extend my greeting to Devendra Fadnavis. I feel proud today that the NDA Government is in power once again in Maharashtra. He has been elected as the CM of Maharashtra for the third time. Best wishes to him. Maharashtra will progress with twice the speed," Sawant told ANI reporters.

Uttar Pradesh CM Brajesh Thakur has also arrived in Mumbai and said that the Mahayuti government will take oath today, ANI reported.

"On this occasion, I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis sahib and his entire team and Eknath Shinde ji and Ajit Dada. On behalf of UP, I also congratulate Maharashtra BJP on its victory in the state. Double engine govt will set a benchmark for multifaceted development in the state," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, a cow has been brought to the residence of Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Shree Mumbadevi Temple, He will soon be sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday, ANI reported.

Two deputy chief ministers, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

The Maharashtra Election 2024 saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, winning 230 assembly seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which rose as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also bagged 57 and 41 seats, respectively, ANI cited.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) witnessed a major setback with Congress winning 16 seats. It's alliance partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 20 seats and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP secured only 10 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)