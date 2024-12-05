Breaking News
Investment scam: Mumbai homemaker duped of Rs 2.61 crore in cyber fraud

Updated on: 05 December,2024 12:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police, the 55-year-old homemaker panicked after losing the money and approached them for help

Representational Image

The cyber police have successfully recovered Rs 1.22 crore out of the Rs 2.61 crore that a homemaker reportedly lost to cyber fraud.


However, the police have not made any arrests so far and are in the process of registering an FIR in the matter.


According to the police, the 55-year-old homemaker panicked after losing the money and approached them for help. “The woman had been added to a WhatsApp group where she was promised huge profits through proper investments. The group’s admin and other members were sharing techniques to earn profits,” an officer said.


Initially, the woman invested small amounts of money, and the profit was reflected in her virtual account. However, when she attempted to withdraw the funds, she was asked to pay additional money. “She was told the extra money was needed for taxes and other fees. Unable to withdraw her funds, the woman approached the police,” an officer explained.

The police contacted the bank and managed to recover the money. They are now in the process of registering an FIR and working to apprehend the accused.

