Gokhale Bridge: 450 Mumbai residents write to Maharashtra CM Shinde, demand timely completion of work

Gokhale Bridge: Around 450 Mumbai residents have written to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeking his intervention and attention for timely completion of the work

Gokhale Bridge: Around 450 Mumbai residents under 'Gokhale Road Bridge ASAP' group have written to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeking his intervention and attention for timely completion of the ongoing work at the bridge in Andheri and to keep the issue alive.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited the western suburbs of the city but skipped visiting the under construction and much delayed Gokhale Road Bridge in Andheri.

CM Shinde on Tuesday morning also visited parts of Mumbai to review steps taken to control dust and air pollution and said the city civic body had been directed to do cloud seeding if required.

Meanwhile, the draft of the letter written to CM Shinde stresses on the urgency of completion of the Gokhale Road Bridge.

"Trust this letter finds you in high regard and unwavering dedication to the well-being of our great state. We, a united collective of 450 residents, are reaching out to you with an urgent plea concerning the critical situation caused by the prolonged closure of the Gokhale Bridge Flyover in Andheri West, Mumbai," the letter states.

"The impact of this closure resonates deeply, affecting lakhs of residents on both the eastern and western sides of the city. Our daily lives have been marred by incessant traffic jams, causing substantial delays in commute times. The resulting frustration and stress among residents are palpable, leading to a significant decline in overall well-being. The environment, too, bears the brunt of this situation, as the prolonged traffic snarls contribute to increased CO2 pollution. The health repercussions are a growing concern, affecting not only our physical well-being but also the mental health of those navigating these challenges daily," it added.

"This morning, we had hoped for your visit to the flyover, understanding that your personal observation could shed light on the hardships faced by countless residents. Unfortunately, that did not come to pass, leaving us even more desperate for your attention to this matter," it lamented.

"The closure of the Gokhale Bridge Flyover has disrupted the seamless connectivity that once defined our locality, impacting businesses, schools, and everyday life. Parents face an additional burden as they navigate these cumbersome alternate routes while ensuring their children reach school on time," it said.

"We acknowledge the complexities of the ongoing construction but implore you to consider the vast number of lives affected and the overall well-being of our community. The collective suffering of lakhs of residents is a testament to the urgency of expediting the reconstruction of the Gokhale Bridge Flyover," it added.

Residents said they urged him to prioritize this matter and expedite the reconstruction process for the sake of of citizens. "Your leadership can make a significant difference in alleviating the struggles faced by residents on a daily basis," it added.

"With four times revision in reopening timeline and work on at normal pace, lakhs of Andheri residents suspect new deadline will also get extended and high level intervention needed to finish most important bridge of Mumbai used by lakhs daily and causing severe hardships and traffic mayhem with crore of productive hours lost," Dhaval Shah, Chairman of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association, said.

