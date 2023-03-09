Gokhale bridge construction: Mumbai train services to be affected on March 11 and 12 night, says Western Railway

A Major Block will be taken on 5th line and Platform No. 9 line from 21.30 hrs to 05.30 hrs and from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs on Platform No. 4 line, up slow, down and up fast lines on the intervening night of March 11 and 12

Western Railway on Thursday said that in connection with the de-launching of steel girder of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations, a Major Block will be taken on 5th line and Platform No. 9 line from 21.30 hrs to 05.30 hrs and from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs on Platform No. 4 line, up slow, down and up fast lines on the intervening night of 11th/12th March, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs, scheduled up local services will run upto Goregaon station only. Passengers can travel from Goregaon to Churchgate via Harbour Line/UP Slow line, since extra services will originate from Platform No. 1 and 2 at Goregaon station.

Details of last suburban services are as under:

1. Last UP Fast service from Virar-Churchgate will depart from Virar at 23.15 hrs to reach Churchgate at 00.42 hrs.

2. Last UP Slow service from Vasai Road-Andheri will depart from Vasai Road at 23.15 hrs to reach Andheri at 00.04 hrs.

3. Last UP Slow service from Borivali-Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 23.34 hrs to reach Churchgate at 00.39 hrs.

Due to the block, some of the suburban services will remain cancelled. The list of which will be available at stations in the suburban section.

Details of long-distance trains to be affected:



1. Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of 10th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Borivali.

2. Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail of 11th March, 2023 will be regulated by 30 mins at Borivali.

3. Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast AC Express of 11th March, 2023 will be regulated by 15 mins at Borivali.

4. Train No. 22928 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express, Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta and Train No.

12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Superfast Express of 11th March, 2023 will be dealt at Platform No. 7 at Andheri station and will avail double halt for inadequate length of platform.