Gokhale bridge construction: Some Mumbai trains to be affected this week, says Western Railway

Updated on: 03 January,2024 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Western Railway on Wednesday said that some trains from Mumbai will be affected this week on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday i.e. 03rd and 04th January, 2024 due to the ongoing Gokhale bridge construction

Gokhale bridge. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. The Western Railway said that some trains from Mumbai will be affected this week
  2. The trains would be affected on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday
  3. The work of Gokhale bridge will be undertaken on the intervening night of Jan 3 and 4

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in connection with the work of construction of Gokhale Rail Over Bridge (ROB), a major traffic and power block will be taken from 01.40 hrs to 04.40 hrs on up and down harbour lines, slow lines and fast lines as well as 5th and 6th lines on the intervening night of Wednesday/Thursday i.e. 03rd/04th January, 2024.


The Western Railway said that due to the block some Western Railway's Mumbai trains will be cancelled and regulated.


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the trains which will be cancelled/regulated on 03rd/04th January, 2024 are as under:

Cancellation of Mumbai Suburban Trains:

1.    Train No. 92192  Virar – Andheri  local departing Virar at 22.18
2.    Train No. 92003  Andheri - Virar  local departing Andheri at 04.25.
3.    Train No. 92198  Vasai Road  – Andheri  local departing Vasai Road at 23.15.
4.    Train No. 92005  Andheri - Virar  local departing Andheri at 04.40.
5.    Train No. 90002  Andheri - Churchgate  local departing Andheri at 04.05.
6.    Train No. 91047 Churchgate - Vile Parle  local departing Churchgate at 00.31.

Trains Partially Cancelled:

1.    Train No. 91055 Churchgate- Borivali local departing from Churchgate at 01.00 hrs will run upto Bandra & will be partially cancelled between Bandra & Borivali.
2.    Train No. 90004 Borivali-Churchgate local departing from Borivali at 03.50 hrs will be partially cancelled between Borivali & Bandra and will be run from Bandra.

Regulation of Mumbai Suburban Trains:-

1.    Train No. 90006  Virar - Churchgate  local departing Virar at 03.25 will be regulated by 00.15 min. 
2.    Train No. 90008  Borivali - Churchgate  local departing Borivali at 04.05 will be regulated by 00.15 min. 
3.    Train No. 90012  Virar - Borivali  local departing Virar at 03.35 will be regulated by 00.10 min. 

Details of long distance Trains to be affected:- 

1.    Train No. 19038 Barauni-Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 45 minutes at Borivali and will arrive Bandra Terminus late by 60 Minutes.
2.    Train No. 20942 Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus Super-fast Express will be regulated by 30 minutes at Borivali and will arrive Bandra Terminus late by 45 Minutes.
3.    Train No. 22946  Okha-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 30 minutes on Surat-Borivali section and will reach Mumbai Central 30 Minutes late.

