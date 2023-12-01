The Western Railway said that some Mumbai local trains and long distance trains will remain affected due to the launching of first open web girder of Gokhale Bridge

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Gokhale Bridge: Some Mumbai locals, long distance trains to be affected due to launch of girder on weekend x 00:00

The Western Railway on Friday said that some Mumbai local trains and long distance trains will remain affected due to the launching of first open web girder of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri.

The first open web girder of Gokhale Bridge will be launched on the intervening night of December 2nd and 3rd, this weekend, the Western Railway said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Western Railway, in connection with the launching of 1st Open Web Girder (OWG) of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations, a major block will be taken on all lines from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs on the intervening night of 2nd/3rd December 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs, some of the suburban services will remain cancelled. The list of which will be available at stations of the suburban section. The last suburban services and long-distance trains to be affected on 2nd December, 2023 are as under :-

Details of last suburban services are as under:

1. Last DOWN slow service from Churchgate-Virar Mumbai local train will depart from Churchgate at 23.58 hrs to reach Virar at 01.40 hrs.

2. Last DOWN slow service from Churchgate-Borivali will depart from Churchgate at 23.52 hrs to reach Borivali at 00.58 hrs.

3. Last DOWN slow service from Churchgate-Bandra will depart from Churchgate at 01.00 hrs to reach Bandra at 01.30 hrs.

4. Last UP Slow service from Virar-Churchgate will depart from Virar at 23.49 hrs to reach Churchgate at 01.26 hrs.

5. Last UP Slow service from Borivali-Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 00.10 hrs to reach Churchgate at 01.15 hrs.

6. Last UP Slow service from Virar-Goregaon will depart from Virar at 00.05 hrs to reach Goregaon at 00.50 hrs.

Details of long-distance trains to be affected:

1. Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be short-terminated at Borivali.

2. Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Weekly Special will be regulated by 60 mins between Surat - Virar section.

3. Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Tri-Weekly Special will be regulated by 30 mins between Surat - Virar section.

4. Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 40 mins at Goregaon.

5. Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast AC Express 2023 will be regulated by 15 mins between Virar - Andheri.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!