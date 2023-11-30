Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate over 3 hours night block, check details

Updated on: 30 November,2023 06:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it will operate over 3 hours night block on the weekend and there will be a no day block over the Western Railway on Sunday

The Western Railway on Thursday said that it will operate over 3 hours night block on the weekend and there will be a no day block over the Western Railway on Sunday.


In an official statement, the Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo Block of 3.30 hours will be operated from 00.00 hrs to 03.30 hrs at Vasai Road Yard including all Goods line during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, i.e. on 01st/02nd December, 2023.
 
The Western Railway said, "Therefore, there will be a no block in the day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 03rd December, 2023."


Central Railway GM retires


Naresh Lalwani, the General Manager of Central Railway, will superannuate on November 30, 2023, marking the culmination of an exemplary 38-year career in Indian Railways, the officials said. 

Having assumed office on January 25, 2023, Lalwani, the Indian Railway Engineering Service officer has been instrumental in steering Central Railway to remarkable achievements. During his tenure Central Railway achieved Rs.10103.72 crore from passenger & freight earnings during the period April to October 2023, showcasing 16.67 % increase compared to the Rs. 8659.77 crores during same period in 2022. 

Central Railway has sustained its leadership position in ticket checking among all Zonal Railways, with 27.32 Lakh cases of Ticketless, Irregular Travel, Unbooked Luggage passengers and realised fine of Rs. 176.17 Crores for the financial year 2023-24 from April to October 2023. 

The Central Railway loaded record 49.03 million tons during the period April to October 2023, showcasing an 11.50% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Central Railway completed construction of 147.77 km new lines/ doubling project in this financial year. Total Central Railway section running with 130 kmph is now- 1206.73 km such as Igatpuri- Nashik- Bhusawal – Akola – Wardha- Badnera – Nagpur, Wardha – Ballarashah and Pune - Daund route. 

In a commendable stride toward sustainability, Central Railway has embraced clean and renewable energy, augmenting its energy needs with 8.119 MWp of solar energy. This shift aligns with Indian Railways' mission to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

The commitment to environmental stewardship is further demonstrated by Central Railway's 100% electrification of all Broad Gauge routes, covering 3825 route kilometers. This achievement translates to an annual reduction of 5.204 tons of carbon footprints and a substantial cost savings of Rs. 1670 crores.

Under Lalwani's leadership, Central Railway has undertaken various customer-centric initiatives, introducing new services like CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express and Nagpur – Indore Vande Bharat Express. Additionally, the introduction of 'Vistadome' coaches to Neral –Matheran Narrow gauge Toy train this year offering passengers panoramic views, exemplifies the commitment to enhancing travel experiences.

