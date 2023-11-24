Mumbai: WR to take night block for maintenance between Borivali, Bhayander on Nov 25-26

Western Railway announced, on Thursday, announced that they have scheduled a block for maintenance purposes between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, November 25th & 26th, 2023.

Western Railway on Friday said that there will be a no day block on Sunday WR said they will operate night block A jumbo block of four hours will be taken between Borivali and Bhayander stations

Western Railway announced, on Friday, announced that they have scheduled a block for maintenance purposes between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, November 25th & 26th, 2023. This block, spanning four hours from 00:30 am to 04:30am, will impact both the UP and Down Fast lines, focusing on track, signalling, and overhead equipment upkeep.

According to the CPRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, during this block period, all the Fast line trains will be diverted to operate on Slow lines, especially between Virar and Vasai Road and Borivali stations. Consequently, there shall be no block scheduled for WR's suburban section on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The press statement of the WR ready, "To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday, i.e. on 25th/26th November 2023."

The statement further stated, "During the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station. Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 26th November 2023. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements."

The WR last week took a block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations for similar maintenance work. In their statement, they had said, "To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be operated on the 6th line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs on 5th line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on an intervening night Saturday/Sunday, i.e., on 18th/19th November 2023."

The Railways had been running a drive against inflammable items on trains. The statement stated that during the festive season they detected firecrackers in trains at various locations across India thus the ministry issued notices to zonal divisions to carry out a drive against carriage of inflammable items across Indian Railways network.

