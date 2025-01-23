BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted a site inspection of Goregaon’s Topiwala Municipal Market redevelopment, stressing swift construction and prioritising stall owner rehabilitation.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani conducted a site inspection of the proposed redevelopment project of Topiwala Municipal Market in Goregaon West on 23rd January 2025. He emphasised expediting the construction process and prioritising the rehabilitation of stall owners by providing them with functional spaces at the earliest.

During the inspection, local MLA Vidya Thakur, Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale, Director (Engineering) Govind Garule, City Engineer Mahendra Ubale, Assistant Commissioner (Markets) Manish Valanju, Assistant Commissioner (P North) Sanjay Jadhav, Deputy Chief Engineer Yatish Randheria, and Executive Engineer Preetam Satardekar, among other officials and engineers, were present.

The BMC has undertaken the redevelopment of the Topiwala Municipal Market in the Mouje Pahadi Goregaon area. The proposed 16-storey structure will include 206 stalls, with 112 on the ground floor and 94 on the first floor. Additionally, the building will feature a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 800, 53 residential apartments, and parking facilities for 192 vehicles. The rooftop will be reserved for recreational activities and sports facilities. The entire project is planned to be completed within 30 months, covering an area of approximately 3,438 square metres.

Following the site visit, Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani stressed the need to expedite construction to make the facilities available to stall owners within a year. He instructed officials to ensure the project's implementation progresses swiftly, particularly focusing on completing two floors of the building in the initial phase. This would allow stall owners to resume their businesses without further delays.

"The rehabilitation of stall owners must be given top priority. The construction process should be accelerated to provide them with operational spaces at the earliest. The building’s first two floors should be completed in the initial stage to offer relief to the stall owners and enable them to restart their businesses as soon as possible," Gagrani said.

The new Topiwala Municipal Market will not only provide upgraded facilities but also offer an attractive and functional space for businesses, residents, and visitors alike, contributing to the overall development of the Goregaon area.