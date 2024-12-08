The bridge will begin at Masjid Al Salam Chowk in Millat Nagar and end at Bhagat Singh Nagar. The project is expected to be completed four years after construction begins

The slum residents of Bhagat Singh Nagar will be rehabilitated. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: Rs 418 crore Goregaon bridge remains on paper for two years, thanks to slums x 00:00

A bridge between Millat Nagar in Andheri West and Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon West has been stalled for the last two years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is still awaiting approval from the high court, with the major challenge being the shifting of 2,500 families in Bhagat Singh Nagar.

According to BMC records, a 500-metre cable-stayed bridge over the Oshiwara Creek was approved at the end of 2022. The six-lane bridge, valued at Rs 418.35 crore, aims to decongest traffic on New Link Road. It will provide an alternative route for motorists from Andheri Lokhandwala. The bridge will begin at Masjid Al Salam Chowk in Millat Nagar and end at Bhagat Singh Nagar. The project is expected to be completed four years after construction begins.

A 500-metre-long cable-stayed bridge will be built over the Oshiwara Creek. Pic/Nimesh Dave

In the past two years, the BMC has received all required environmental clearances, but it is still waiting for final approval from the Bombay High Court. BMC officials say the case will be heard soon. They also mentioned that the northern part of Bhagat Singh Nagar is blocked by around 450 structures on the road and about 1,600 more structures in the area where the new road will connect.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, confirmed that there are shanties in the area and that work on the bridge has not yet started.

The road for this project was proposed in both the 1991 and 2034 Development Plans. The BMC also plans to develop the bridge as a tourist attraction, similar to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, by installing LED lights.

Civic activists are demanding an inquiry into the delay of the bridge project. Activist Anil Galgali said that before approving any project, obstacles in the way should be resolved. Rehabilitating over two thousand huts is not a task that can be completed in a few days. Such delays only increase project costs. He added that this is an example of poor planning that requires investigation.

“The bridge on the link road is very old and could be closed for repairs at any time. An alternative route is urgently needed,” said Dhaval Shah, a resident of Andheri West. “There is also a huge traffic jam on the link road. The new bridge will help reduce this congestion. Therefore, the bridge work should be completed as soon as possible,” Shah added.

“Traffic on the link roads is increasing exponentially every year, with no additional lanes or a drop in commuters even after the Metro’s opening,” said Sanjay Prashar, a resident. “We need this bridge to start as soon as possible to ease congestion and reduce travel time,” Prashar added.

2,000

No. of families to be rehabilitated