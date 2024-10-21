The Oshiwara police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this matter

The fire department officials found the couple unconscious in the bedroom. File Pic/PTI

The police and the fire department officials are still waiting for the forensic analysis report of Andheri's Lokhandwala fire incident on October 16, in which three people were killed. “It’s been five days and we are still clueless about the source of the fire. I have been working in the fire department for many years, and it’s the first time that we have no clue about the fire. We await the forensics to determine the source of fire,” a fire services official said.

On Wednesday at around 8 am, a fire in a flat at an upscale Lokhandwala building—Riya Palace—resulted in the deaths of two senior citizens and their housekeeper. All three—Chander Prakash Soni, 74, Kanta Soni, 74, and Pelubeta, 42—were pronounced dead upon arrival at Cooper Hospital. The Oshiwara police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this matter. According to the fire services department, when they reached the residence of the Soni couple, they found the couple unconscious in the bedroom and house help unconscious in the living room.

The fire department said that they found nothing suspicious. “We were puzzled to see that only the bed was burnt and other things were intact. So we checked the AC duct, electrical wiring system, and other flammable items, and preliminary investigation suggested that nothing was suspicious,” a fire official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, said Oshiwara police had registered an ADR because nothing suspicious was found. “We have found nothing suspicious; hence, an ADR has been registered, but we are still investigating,” he had told mid-day.

The crime branch officers, who are also investigating the case, said they suspect foul play. “Only the bed was burnt and we found bloodstains. CCTV footage shows no one coming or leaving. We are clueless about the source and time of the fire, hence, we think there is foul play,” said a crime branch officer. Police said the Soni couple is survived by two sons, and they have raised no objection over the death of their parents.