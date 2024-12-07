The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said; the driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added

The police said that the driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, an official said.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said, reported PTI.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

Police and Bandra-Worli Sea Link staff rushed the spot and rescued the driver, the official said, reported PTI.

Vehicular movement was impacted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link for a while after the incident, he said, reported PTI.

A video of the overturned car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on the social media, the official added.

The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated, he said.

UP: Eight dead as bus hits water tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Eight people died and 19 were injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a water tanker irrigating plants along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday, police said, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The accident occurred around 2 pm in the Sakrawa area here when the bus was on its way to Delhi from Lucknow, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, reported PTI.

"Eight passengers died in the accident and over a dozen injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Saifai Medical College near Etawah district," he said, reported PTI.

The passengers who were not injured have been sent to their destinations in another bus, he added.

Those killed have been identified as Dharmendra Vashney (53), his wife Bobby (45), Gireesh Yadav (52), Rahul (26), Puran (40), Rishi Yadav (24), Akal Jot Singh (24), Prem Singh (37), reported PTI.

Police also said that 19 passengers were injured.

State Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh, who was passing by at the time of the accident, stopped his convoy to help rescue the injured and ensure their transportation to the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)