A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway killed four doctors and a laboratory technician from Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. The SUV lost control, hitting a divider before colliding with a truck

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Four doctors and a lab technician killed in road accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway x 00:00

A devastating road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician associated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai. Police confirmed the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV they were travelling in lost control, leading to a double collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand, the SUV was moving at high speed when it veered off course and collided with the median divider. The impact propelled the vehicle into the oncoming lane, where it was struck by a truck. All five occupants, including the four doctors and the lab technician, died instantly.

The victims have been identified as Dr. Anirudh Verma, 29, from Agra; Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46, from Bhadohi; Dr. Arun Kumar, 34, from Kannauj; Dr. Nardev, 35, from Bareilly; and Rakesh Kumar, 38, a laboratory technician. According to PTI reports, the group was returning to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow when the accident occurred.

The crash also left one person, Jaiveer Singh, a 39-year-old postgraduate student from Moradabad, severely injured. Circle Officer of Tirwa, Dr. Priyanka Bajpai, stated that Singh was immediately rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa, where he is undergoing treatment.

The accident highlights the dangers of high-speed travel, especially during late-night or early-morning hours. The collision occurred in an area known for heavy vehicular movement, increasing the likelihood of accidents during such hours.

Local authorities have sent the deceased's bodies for post-mortem examinations, with investigations underway to determine the precise cause of the crash. PTI reports that preliminary findings suggest loss of control and excessive speed as significant contributing factors.

The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, where the deceased were esteemed members of the medical community. Their untimely deaths serve as a grim reminder of the perils of road travel and the need for strict adherence to speed limits and road safety measures.

(With inputs from PTI)