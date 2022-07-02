Got an offer to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati but denied it: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Raut said he turned down the offer as he follows the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Sanjay Raut. Pic/PTI

Two days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government collapsed following infighting within the Shiv Sena, party MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that he was "given the offer" to go to Guwahati and join Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs.

Raut said he turned down the offer as he follows the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear?," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says, "I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear?" pic.twitter.com/4dljWIrcjZ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

According to ANI, Raut further said that it is 'difficult' to associate former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister.

"Fadnavis won't get CM seat from Central. Deputy CM word from my mouth did not suit him but it was their internal matter I won't speak on this," he said.

"BJP wants to destroy shiv Sena from Mumbai and Maharashtra. But it did not happen," he added.

The Sena leader also spoke on the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and raised questions on the timing of the investigation as it coincided with the crisis in the Aghadi government -- of which the Congress and the NCP were also a part.

"The ED grilled me for 10 hours. They treated me well. I told them if any more information is required, I would submit. There is no need to fear as I haven't done anything wrong. Truth is with me," he said.

As member of Parliament, it was my duty to appear before the investigating agency if they require any information. I have no connection with the case they are investigating, he said.

The ED had summoned the Rajya Sabha member for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' (tenement) and related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)