Governor Koshyari ‘misfires’, oppostion, ruling members demand he be sacked

Also sought is the sacking of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson, for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Sudhanshu Trivedi

The opposition and ruling party leaders have asked for the sacking of both Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who were accused of demeaning and insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a convocation ceremony in Aurangabad on Saturday.

Shiv Sena workers protested against the governor at the party's Dadar office. The Shinde Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena also criticised the purported remarks, while the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj joined the chorus in very strong words. Shinde Sena MLAs said such remarks may create a rift between their party and the BJP.

Koshyari was reported saying that Shivaji Maharaj was a hero of the past, while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and union minister Nitin Gadkari were “present heroes”. Trivedi is accused of saying Shivaji Maharaj had sought mercy from the Mughal empire five times. The remarks caused state-wide protests.

Also read: Koshyari must consider quitting as Maharashtra Governor: Ajit Pawar

Shivaji Maharaj's descendant and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Udayanraje Bhosale, said Koshyari had aged and didn’t know what he had been saying. He demanded the governor be shifted and Trivedi be sacked. His cousin from Kolhapur Sambhaji Raje Bhosale also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shift Koshyari. In previous instances in which he was accused of similar acts, Koshyari clarified his position, but no communication has come from him this time.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the governor's statements were misconstrued. “Shivaji Maharaj will be our idol as long as the moon and the sun are there. The governor also feels the same way and considers Maharaj as an idol,” he said.

Earlier, Koshyari had invited ire over a remark about reformist icon Savitribai Phule, and for stating that Mumbai wouldn’t be the country’s financial capital if the Rajasthani and Gujarati communities were not here.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal