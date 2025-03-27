Jet Airways pilots stranded as EPFO stalls dues for years; officials dodge answers

EPFO officials have failed to provide any clear response to the pilots. Representation pic/iStock

A group of cash-strapped former expat pilots of the now-grounded Jet Airways have been camping in Mumbai, making repeated visits to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office in Kandivli for the past week.

Despite their persistent efforts, EPFO officials, including the current Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC), have failed to provide any clear response regarding their stuck provident fund (PF) dues. These claims are linked to an alleged multi-crore scam involving senior executives of the airline.

mid-day was the first publication to expose this alleged scam in 2022. Following the exposé, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took details from the reporter before initiating a probe. However, there has been no progress, as many EPFO officials involved in the case have either been transferred or reassigned.

The expat pilots in Mumbai

Nearly 450 former expat pilots of Jet Airways are facing financial hardship due to the alleged scam. Most of them—hailing from Canada, Malaysia, Panama, various European nations, Central America, France, Venezuela, and Portugal—remain jobless, struggling to survive after the aviation industry took a severe hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have even passed away while waiting for their PF dues.

Struggling to stay afloat

Since Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019, many expat pilots have been left without jobs, facing mounting debts. Some told mid-day they are managing to survive on their partners’ salaries, while others are burdened with heavy loans.

One pilot shared, “Our credit cards are maxed out. I asked my wife to pay for my air ticket and hotel stay in Mumbai, thinking my PF would be cleared in a couple of days. But EPFO officials are not giving us any clear answers. I am running out of money—if my wife stops supporting me, I will have no choice but to beg on Mumbai’s streets. But I won’t let these corrupt EPFO officials off the hook.”

Another pilot added, “We used to stay in five-star hotels when we were earning, but now we are forced to live in slums because we simply cannot afford anything else.”

Desperate attempts

The pilots accused EPFO officials at Kandivli of ignoring their emails, which forced them to visit in person.

“We arrived in India on March 18 on tourist visas, hoping our visits would help clear our PF dues. But instead, EPFO officials have been harassing us, refusing to give a straight answer. Our government offices in Europe don’t function like this. At least we get a clear reply in our countries,” said an expat pilot who travelled from Europe.

Initially, security guards at the EPFO office in Kandivli blocked their entry. “I insisted on meeting the commissioner, and only then were we allowed to meet Sachin Borade, the second-in-command (RPFC-II). But he gave us vague responses. When I asked to meet Commissioner Kartikey Singh, we were told he was ‘busy in a meeting,’” said another pilot.

“When I confronted Sachin about why our deducted PF contributions were never credited to our accounts, he was visibly blank and dodged the question. I also pointed out that none of my emails had ever been responded to. He just smiled,” the pilot said.

No transparency, no help

The expat pilots say they are unfamiliar with the procedures for retrieving their PF money and expected EPFO officials to guide them. Instead, they claim officials have stonewalled them.

One pilot recalled, “After much effort, I managed to meet Commissioner Kartikey Singh on March 18. When I asked him, ‘What have you done to help us?’ he simply smiled, without offering any response.”

Singh later told the pilot that he had recently taken charge and could not comment on what his predecessor, Sudhir Ganvir, had done about their case. Ganvir has since been transferred to New Delhi.

Frustrated, the pilots are now planning to escalate the matter to the EPFO headquarters and even the Union Labour Minister in Delhi. “When I told Singh that I would take this complaint to Delhi, he asked me to email him, saying he would forward it. But we have already written multiple emails and made numerous calls to EPFO Kandivli—none of which were answered,” said a European pilot.

“We are cash-strapped, yet we are forced to spend on food, lodging, and travel just to chase our own money. This is nothing short of harassment. We will not spare them—we will drag them to court if necessary,” he added.

EPFO’s response

When mid-day contacted RPFC-I Kartikey Singh, he claimed, “I have already met them last week and we are taking action. Their cases are being processed. I do not understand in what capacity you are talking to me.”

When asked why EPFO officials had not responded to emails, forcing the pilots to travel to India, Singh replied, “Since it’s a PF matter, I cannot disclose much. But I have given one of them my personal email.”

He further stated, “The reason some PF accounts haven’t been settled has been explained to them. A few cases cannot be processed due to legal constraints, but the eligible ones can apply.”

450

Approx. no. of pilots facing financial problems