Mumbai: 4-year-old child murdered in Kandivali; body found abandoned nearby

Kandivali was shaken by a horrific incident in which a 4-year-old child was kidnapped and brutally murdered.

According to police sources, the suspect, who arrived on a bicycle, abducted the child and later drowned him. After committing the crime, the suspect returned to the scene and abandoned the child’s body approximately 30 meters away from where the victim’s family was sleeping before fleeing.

Police have launched a thorough investigation and are actively scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and track down the suspect.

The deceased child, who lived with his parents in Kandivali East, had visited his maternal grandmother's house in Iraniwadi, Kandivali West, a day before the incident. His grandmother, who resides on the footpath, was with him when he was abducted.

Around 2 a.m., an unidentified individual arrived on a bicycle and kidnapped the child while he was sleeping next to his grandmother. About half an hour later, the suspect returned and abandoned the child’s body near a construction site, a short distance from his maternal grandfather’s location, before escaping.

A preliminary investigation and medical reports confirm that the child died due to drowning. Police suspect that the accused deliberately killed the child by submerging him in water. The suspect's image has been captured on CCTV, and multiple police teams have been deployed to track him down.

DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone XI has confirmed the incident.