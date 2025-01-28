In a shocking incident in Kandivali East, a man killed his wife and 8-year-old son over suspected infidelity. He initially claimed it was a suicide but later confessed during police questioning

Representational Pic

In a shocking incident in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East, a man allegedly strangled his 36-year-old wife to death on suspicion of her having an affair with another man.

When their 8-year-old son witnessed the act, the accused killed him as well.

The man then attempted to mislead the police by falsely claiming that both had committed suicide.

The incident came to light after the police and doctors noticed suspicious marks on the necks of the deceased.

Following an investigation, the police detained the accused for questioning, during which he confessed to the murders.

A case under BNS Section 103(1) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, said an officer from the Samta Nagar police station.

17-year-old raped by friend, two others in Mumbai

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people on late on Thursday in Mumbai. The Chembur Police in Mumbai have arrested the three accused involved in the crime. According to the police, all the accused were known to the survivor.

One of the accused, a 27-year-old friend of the girl, called her to an isolated location on the pretext of having a conversation. He also informed two of his friends, who later joined them. After consuming alcohol, the trio allegedly raped the girl.

The survivor revealed her ordeal to her family, after which a case was registered. The police arrested the three accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act the next day.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Samta Nagar Police in Kandivali area of North Mumbai recently arrested three people for allegedly raping a girl and recording the crime.

This incident occurred on January 6. However, the 17-year-old survivor approached the police on Wednesday after the video of the crime went viral. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three accused — aged 18, 20, and 21 — on Thursday. The accused were the teen's friends, the police said.