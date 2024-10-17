According to Mumbai Police, complaints of the woman operating a clinic from her home — located in Thakur Complex — also emerged, prompting authorities to take action

Representational pic

A woman from Kandivali (East) has landed in legal trouble for posing as a doctor and providing medical advice on social media without a valid medical degree. The Samata Nagar Police has registered a case against her on Wednesday, October 16, for practicing medicine unlawfully.

According to police sources, the woman gained notoriety by posting viral videos on social media, offering information on how to treat various ailments. Complaints also emerged about her operating a clinic from her home — located in Thakur Complex — prompting authorities to take action.

Municipal Medical Officers investigated her credentials and found that she claimed to hold a degree in Ph D in Alternative Medicine (AM) and research. However, upon consulting the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), the officers discovered that this qualification does not permit her to provide medical services in the state.

Consequently, the municipality filed a complaint with Samata Nagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the woman for practicing without a legitimate medical degree.