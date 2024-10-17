Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police book Kandivali resident for posing as doctor and providing medical advice on social media

Mumbai Police book Kandivali resident for posing as doctor and providing medical advice on social media

Updated on: 17 October,2024 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to Mumbai Police, complaints of the woman operating a clinic from her home — located in Thakur Complex — also emerged, prompting authorities to take action

Mumbai Police book Kandivali resident for posing as doctor and providing medical advice on social media

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police book Kandivali resident for posing as doctor and providing medical advice on social media
x
00:00

A woman from Kandivali (East) has landed in legal trouble for posing as a doctor and providing medical advice on social media without a valid medical degree. The Samata Nagar Police has registered a case against her on Wednesday, October 16, for practicing medicine unlawfully.


According to police sources, the woman gained notoriety by posting viral videos on social media, offering information on how to treat various ailments. Complaints also emerged about her operating a clinic from her home — located in Thakur Complex — prompting authorities to take action.


Municipal Medical Officers investigated her credentials and found that she claimed to hold a degree in Ph D in Alternative Medicine (AM) and research. However, upon consulting the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), the officers discovered that this qualification does not permit her to provide medical services in the state.


Consequently, the municipality filed a complaint with Samata Nagar Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the woman for practicing without a legitimate medical degree.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news kandivli mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK