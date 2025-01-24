The Kandivali police have arrested two individuals for allegedly defrauding a 77-year-old senior citizen by swapping his ATM card and withdrawing Rs 1.56 lakh from his account. Further investigations have revealed multiple similar crimes across Mumbai.

The Kandivali police have booked three individuals and arrested two for allegedly withdrawing Rs 1.56 lakh by fraudulently exchanging the ATM card of a 77-year-old senior citizen at a nationalised bank's ATM centre in Kandivali.

According to police sources, the complainant, a resident of Kala Hanuman Mandir Road, behind MG Road, Kandivali West, Mumbai, needed cash and visited the ATM centre near his house on January 9. While withdrawing money, the accused engaged him in conversation, exchanged his ATM card, and fraudulently withdrew Rs 1,56,195 from his bank account. The complainant filed a case at the Kandivali police station on January 11.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite and Senior Inspector Ravindra Adhane, Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Satam and his Crime Detection Team investigated the case. They reviewed CCTV footage from the ATM centre, which revealed that three individuals had committed the crime. The footage showed the accused leaving the scene in a Verna model vehicle on SV Road.

Further investigation identified the vehicle's registration number as MH 02 CW 8472. When the details of the vehicle's owner were traced, it was found to be registered to a man named Gufran Khan. Using technical analysis of his mobile phone, the police located and detained him in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. During interrogation, Gufran confessed to committing the crime with the help of his associates, Adil alias Abu Gul Hasan Zaid, Naushad Khan, and Maqsood alias Furkhan.

Following Gufran's information, the police arrested another accused, Adil alias Abu Gul Hasan Khan, from Govandi after setting up a trap. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The arrested individuals were presented before the court, which granted police custody until January 27, 2025.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to committing similar crimes in multiple areas within Mumbai, including Chakala, J.B. Nagar, near Sakinaka Metro Station, Sion Circle, Sion Koliwada, Marol Metro Station (twice), and Parel.

Digital Arrest Scam: Mumbai cyber crime cell nabs gang for duping man of Rs 32 lakh

The Mumbai cyber crime cell has nabbed a gang four individuals who were allegedly involved in defrauding a man of Rs 32 lakh in a case of digital arrest scam, the police said on Wednesday.

The gang was busted by the North Region Cyber Police after the victim, a Kandivali resident was duped of Rs 32 lakh, an official said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Gangavihan Bhoju, Vikas Bishnoi, Premsukh Bishnoi, and Ramniwas Bishnoi. This gang was reportedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals for fraudulent activities.

According to the police the complaint a Kandivali resident, reported that the incident began in December when he received a call at home from someone claiming to be from the TRAI office. The caller falsely claimed that a case had been registered against him at a Delhi police station and transferred the call to someone posing as a Deputy Commissioner of Police Dehli crime branch. The fraudster, impersonating the DCP, extracted personal and work-related information from the complainant, warning him not to share these details with anyone. He also falsely claimed that the complainant's online activity was being monitored and that disclosing any information could lead to legal action.

The next day, the complainant received another call, this time from someone claiming to be a CBI officer. The caller falsely informed him that he had been "digitally arrested" and that arrest action would soon follow. The caused the complainant significant distress. Under the pretext of preventing further action, the fraudster coerced him into transferring Rs 32 lakhs to a bank account.

Suspecting foul play, the complainant approached the North Regional Cyber Police Station and filed a complaint. A special team was formed to conduct the investigation. Through their efforts, the police identified the suspects, laid a trap, and arrested the four individuals. The arrested gang members were found to have provided bank accounts to cybercriminals for executing fraud.