Suspicions arose after doctors found strangulation marks on the bodies during post-mortem; during questioning, he confessed to the crime, admitting that he had strangled his wife and son to death before hanging their bodies to stage the scene

The incident happened in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli East. Representational pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Husband detained for allegedly strangling wife, son in Kandivali x 00:00

A man allegedly strangled his 36-year-old wife and eight-year-old son to death and then staged the scene by hanging their bodies with a noose to make it appear as though they had committed suicide. The incident happened in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli East on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon examining the bodies at the hospital, doctors discovered marks on their necks that raised suspicions. It was confirmed that the deaths were not caused by hanging but by strangulation.

The police have detained the husband and registered a case. During questioning, he confessed to the crime, admitting that he had strangled his wife and son to death before hanging their bodies to stage the scene.

“The accused claimed that his wife was having an affair with a stranger who used to visit their house in his absence. He had already been suspicious of his wife’s character, but his doubts turned into certainty when his son told him that a stranger would come to the house, abuse him, and threaten him.

The accused’s family had gone to Grovel Mall in Kandivli for shopping on Sunday. On their return, the husband and wife had a quarrel in the mall premises over the same issue, and she left in anger. The boy then revealed to his father that an unknown person had been visiting their house, “ said an officer.

According to the police source, the arrested accused is a tempo driver by profession. He would leave for work each morning and return in the evening as part of his routine. On Monday, he went to work as usual and returned home in the afternoon.

Upon his return, he had another argument with his wife. When he attempted to check her mobile phone, she deleted its contents, further fuelling his anger. In a fit of rage, he strangled his wife to death using a nylon rope.

“His son witnessed the incident, the accused strangled him to death as well. He then hung their bodies to make it appear as though they had committed suicide,” said the officer.

“The accused informed the police by calling the control room. During interrogation, he fabricated a story, claiming that his son had been bullied by boys at school, which led the child to commit suicide, and that the mother also took her own life out of shock,” the officer added.

“Based on the autopsy report and the accused’s confession, we have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS, and have detained the accused for further investigation,” said senior inspector Anil Patil of Samta Nagar police station.

Eight

Age of the son