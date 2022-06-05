Group of advocates meet Maharashtra Governor, seek CBI probe into cases against Ketaki Chitale

Breaking News
05 June,2022
The delegation met Koshyari on June 4 and also sought an inquiry into the alleged assault on Chitale outside Kalamboli police station while she was being arrested on May 14

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari. File Pic


A group of advocates met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and sought a CBI probe into the matter involving actor Ketaki Chitale, who has been jailed for sharing an allegedly objectionable post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook last month.

The delegation met Koshyari on Saturday and also sought an inquiry into the alleged assault on Chitale outside Kalamboli police station while she was being arrested on May 14.




An "invisible hand" had managed to get multiple FIRs registered against Chitale in different parts of the state and a report must be sought on this from the state home department, members of the delegation urged the governor.


