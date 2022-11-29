Gujarat elections 2022: In Dwarka, BJP man seeks record 8th run

Pabubha Manek, popular as Shiv Shiv, is unperturbed by the slender margins of victory in the past Assembly elections

BJP’s Dwarka candidate Pabubha Manek

Seeking a record 8th victory from Dwarka, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pabubha Manek appears undeterred by his opponents, though he has been winning the Assembly polls by slender margins. If there is any concern, it too shall pass, he says, predicting that his challenger from the Congress, Mulu Kandoriya, would be campaigning for him in the next election, as all other contestants of the past have done so far.

Kandoriya is taking on Manek for the second time. The first encounter ended in a narrow defeat in 2012—by 5,616 votes. What gives his opponents some hope is that Manek didn’t improve upon the winning margin in 2017—he won by 5,739 votes, though he has remained undefeated since 1990 from Devbhumi Dwarka, which is believed to have been built by Lord Krishna and is one of the Char Dhams.



Congress workers in Mithapur in Dwarka constituency cried foul over unresolved local issues. Pics/Dharmendra Jore

The temples here see a flood of devotees from across the country, making the shrine precincts a mini India. International believers of Krishna make their presence felt in the mandir and market that thrives on religious tourism.

People say Pabubha, more popular as ‘Shiv Shiv’, has a strong following in the constituency. His fan club extends beyond the barriers of caste and community calculation which reflects in the selection of nominees of non-BJP parties. Pabubha belongs to a community that has a thin presence compared to the one the Congress candidate comes from. Pabubha says he is not elected but selected by the people.

‘Modi is our main mudda’

Sporting a handlebar moustache, mane and a gem-rudraksh necklace, he gets into top gear at his campaign office behind Kokila Bhavan. “The opposition has no issue. And our main ‘mudda’ is Narendrabhai [Modi]. Development happened here and in Gujarat only during the BJP’s 27 years of rule,” he thunders as his support group nods.



A passenger ferry passes by the under-construction sea link between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Once ready, it will reduce the dependence on boats for the journey. Pics/Dharmendra Jore

The veteran leader says he has never been interested in becoming a minister, though he once headed the health department in Shankar Singh Waghela’s short-lived government. “It was a funny incident. Waghela called me in the night and asked me to join his cabinet. He told me that the government’s stability was not guaranteed. And it actually did not last long,” he articulates his memory peppering it with a hearty laugh.

Another contestant, Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhogabhai Nakum, relies on the good strength of Sathwara community voters, his party’s guarantee of freebies, sops and Ramrajya in the land of Krishna. His posters carry a picture of his party’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from adjoining Khambhalia.

Sensing the sizable presence of Sathwaras in Saurashtra, the BJP has promised a welfare board for the community, along with Prajapati and Rabari. Another biggest chunk of voters and candidates comes from the Ahir caste, which has been promised inclusion in the Gujarat Gopalak Vikas Nigam (cattle development corporation). The corporation’s budget will be doubled, assured the BJP’s poll manifesto released early this week.

Demolition a threat?

Recently, the government carried out a demolition drive in Bet Dwarka (the island which also has a temple), upsetting the Muslim community, which has alleged cherry-picking while bulldozing their dwellings and religious places. Manek says his party has nothing to do with the demolitions. “It’s the action taken by the security agencies,” he snaps. His opponents believe that Manek, who claims support from all communities, including Muslims, will reduce his vote share, which stood at 46.9 per cent five years ago.



Pabubha Manek called the Bet Dwarka demolitions an action taken by security agencies

The BJP has hailed Bet Dwarka demolitions as an act to enhance the internal security apparatus which is threatened by the island’s ‘proximity’ to Pakistan. The party’s election manifesto underlined the efforts to unearth and destroy the sleeper cells of terrorist organisations. Eyeing traction, the Congress has raked up the issue. Muslims here make a living on fishing and ferrying passengers between Okha and the island. Hindus run ferry services as well. Their business will get more competitive when a sea link, now under construction between Bet Dwarka and Okha starts plying motorised vehicles.

Muslims say they are upset but don’t want any confrontations. A group of local Muslim senior citizens that sat in the vicinity of the temple complex told mid-day that the Hindus and Muslims have cohabited on the island and not disturbed peace so far. “We are deeply hurt not because our houses were demolished for being illegal or whatever, but because we’re branded as anti-nationals and terrorists. The kind of atmosphere some people are creating is not good for us and them,” said a veteran fisherman. Congress workers in Mithapur, a salt town, were vociferous. Kamleshbhai Ladha dismissed AAP as BJP’s listless Team B. “AAP me koi dum nahi,” he added.

The Congressman countered Manek’s claim of regional development. “The local MLA has done nothing for education, public health, and jobs, especially with regard to big private companies that, as per state law, must hire at least 85 per cent local hands. In the last 30 years, only 10 per cent have been given jobs. If that is not enough, the hired ones are not even given minimum wages,” he said.

In Dwarka, some youth wondered whether we were looking for politicians. “Forget it if you want to see the Congress leaders. Dwarka is Congress-mukt now,” said a lanky fellow before zooming off. Dwarka will vote in the December 1 first phase of polling in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat’s 89 seats. The remaining seats of the 182-member Assembly will go to polls on December 5.

PM Narendra Modi told a rally in Kheda on Sunday that BJP has acted against sleeper cells and nabbed terrorists. The people must be extremely vigilant about Congress and other parties, he said adding that the Congress has targeted him instead of acting against terrorists, thus encouraging anti-national elements to plot against the country.

1990

Year Pabubha Manek first won from Dwarka

46.9%

BJP vote share in Dwarka in 2017

43.2

Congress’s vote share in Dwarka in 2017

