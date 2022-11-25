Gujarat elections 2022: What the aam aadmi of Rajkot thinks of AAP

Guj’s second richest candidate Indranil Rajguru’s return to Cong 6 months after joining AAP has intensified the poll field in the city

Congress candidate from Rajkot East Indranil Rajguru (centre, in white shirt) interacts with voters

In a city branded the ‘Paris’ of Saurashtra for its laidback lifestyle, deep pockets and happy-go-lucky attitude, the Assembly elections haven’t created much buzz in Rajkot and disturbed its most-loved siesta, except for a few interesting fights and the much-hyped entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is talked about while they relish gathiya late in the night.



BJP candidate from Rajkot East Uday Kangad with his supporters

Of late, the discussion has changed the course, from a guarantee of freebees and facilities to the allegations that have been made against AAP, especially by a Congress candidate from Rajkot East, Indranil Rajguru, who has become the party’s potent tool when it comes to demolishing Arvind Kejriwal. The elections for the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases—on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8. Rajkot will vote in the first phase.

Kaise hai AAP?

That AAP is the BJP’s Team ‘B’ isn’t a new allegation. It is reiterated time and again in the region that turned the tables on the BJP in Saurashtra five years ago, primarily because of the Patidar quota agitation. The protest is not relevant any longer here because the leaders from this particular caste have shifted to the BJP on the grounds that the demand has been met through the EWS amendment. The BJP dismisses the accusation of puppeteering AAP and calls the Kejriwal gang a team of liars, though it sees happily that AAP denting the Congress’s prospects would help it. The Congress thinks the same way—it feels that AAP will also cut into the BJP’s vote share. But the question is to what extent and where? AAP has carried along the Punjab miracle, creating a sort of fear the Saudi Arabia soccer team has created by beating favourites Argentina in the World Cup. Observers here are cautious in commenting. Kana Bantwa, group editor of Aajkaal, said it was too difficult to project AAP’s show. “The extent of the effect AAP could have on the Congress and BJP’s final tally can’t be predicted at this stage. It is a new party that has made the contests three-corner ones in many places. AAP is working on ground layers through social media because it lacks human force. Their candidates are unknown and people think that the unknown is spotless,” he said, adding that the Congress and the BJP are out to create a narrative that AAP is not as sincere and honest.”

Congress tears into AK

Gujarat’s second richest candidate, Rajguru’s dramatic return to the Congress that he had left six months before to join AAP, has intensified the contest in one of the four segments of the city. Of the remaining, two are smooth for the BJP, but its West segment is threatened not by the opposition, but because of internal resentment. Rajkot West has been with the BJP for 50 years. The party’s safest seat had elected Narendra Modi in a bypoll after he was appointed the CM for the first time two decades ago. Problems notwithstanding, the BJP is confident of winning it, if not with a huge margin.

The city’s focus is on the contest in the East. BJP’s Uday Kangad faces Rajguru, his ex-corporator colleague, who demands repeatedly that AAP reveal the source of the money it has been getting to fund elections. In his campaign speeches, he gives a hint and says he has seen the money trail with his own eyes. “My loyalty speaks,” reads his slogan. When we asked him how he could expect voters to believe in the wake of his ‘aayaram gayaram’ act, he tweaked the response. “Take it as my loyalty to the people and the Congress which has been my party for many decades. It was a mistake I repented,” he said, recalling his apology to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress voters who had elected him here in 2012. The apology came at Gandhi’s detour rally in Rajkot early this week. Sources said the local Congress unit is not happy with Rajguru’s pampering and not very active in the campaigning.

He said he quit Congress because he felt the party leaders remained mute spectators while the BJP ruled. “I thought AAP was an alternative but it turned out to be worse than other parties. I returned home. I was accepted and given a ticket from where I won ten years ago,” he said, adding that he left a winning seat in 2017 to fight against the then CM Vijay Rupani in Rajkot West. He lost badly.

We caught up with Rajguru’s opponent Kangad in Popatpara on Thursday morning where a cheerful team of BJP workers was ready for a padyatra and corner sabhas. “I don’t even take on my opponent when I speak. Why should I let the people know the name they don’t know?” said the leader who was once the youngest mayor at 25 and bears the image of a tough guy who doesn’t shy away from roughing up ‘unruly’ officials. He brags about it as well.

Like all BJP candidates in the state, Kangad showcases the welfarism of Narendra Modi and the development his party has done in Saurashtra, be it bringing the Narmada water from 400 km or 24x7 electricity supply. “I have been a witness and participant in the development of Rajkot city in the past 27 years. There was a law and order issue in Saurashtra, where various underworld dons ruled the roost. All are gone now, thanks to our party. People know it and vote for us,” he said, adding his own USP that the Coronavirus pandemic granted him through his social work.

Undercurrent?

Congress Saurashtra in-charge Ramkisan Ojha said there was a silimar, perhaps even stronger undercurrent this time against the BJP that gave his party an edge helping it increase its tally to 77 in 2017. It is another thing that most of the 13 MLAs who defected to the BJP a couple of years ago came from Saurashtra. Ojha said the party has corrected the mistake by giving loyalist locals tickets this time and worked properly on the caste equations. “People know that our MLAs were bought. Some of them have been dumped in this election. There is no Congress rebel in Saurashtra whereas the BJP has over 30. AAP has gone colder and yet warmed up by the BJP. Kejriwal has already lost it. I expect a historic verdict in favour of the Congress,” said Ojha.

Has Rahul Gandhi made up for the loss, we asked him. He said, “Rahul Gandhi’s massive rally in Rajkot was one of its kind. It has upped our morale and impressed the voters.” Rajkot BJP chief Kamlesh Mirani laughed off Ojha's confidence. “Have you seen how Modi ji has neutralised the Congress leaders? We’re a party that runs on workers. Nobody is paid while our opponents have hired people. Our candidates are strong, our organisation is strong and has reached out to the voters for the second time. We’re way ahead of all.”

BJP’s national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra was in Rajkot on Wednesday. He lashed out at Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the “anti-Gujarat” participants it involved. “Both AAP and the Congress are against the development of Gujarat and have one agenda. AAP gave the ticket to Medha Patkar who has blocked the Narmada water from coming to Gujarat. The same person was seen in Gandhi’s yatra.” AAP did not respond to the allegations. We tried to track its Rajkot East candidate Rahul Vora on Thursday, but we didn’t get any response from his team.

Meantime, we asked local residents about the trend. As laid back as they are, most refused to come on record. A hotel owner expected an upset or two in the Rajkot district. But where, we asked. “You should know it. You tell us,” he retorted but was quick to add that people consider many elements, sentiments, emotions, issues and ideologies before going to polling booths. Is there an anti-incumbency, we asked a veteran. “Most candidates are new. Parties have dropped many known faces. That part is taken care of. Now it is to be seen if people think the BJP is still the best or any other....” he said, before signalling to his wristwatch that it was time he went home for lunch and siesta. His groupmates nodded and parted ways before we could throw more questions at them.

