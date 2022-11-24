×
Kejriwal issues video appeal asking Congress supporters in Gujarat to vote for AAP

Updated on: 24 November,2022 10:20 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
The Congress, in reply, issued its own video message, calling Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal issues video appeal asking Congress supporters in Gujarat to vote for AAP

File Photo


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued a video message to Congress supporters in Gujarat, asking them not to vote for the party as it is 'not going to win even five seats' in the next month's Assembly elections.


The Congress, in reply, issued its own video message, calling Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



In his message, Kejriwal urged traditional Congress supporters to vote for the AAP, saying that "voting for Congress means wasting your vote".


"A Congress government is not going to be formed. Congress will get less than five seats in this assembly election. Whichever Congress MLA wins, will join the BJP afterwards," he said.

"If your vote goes to AAP, it will definitely form the government. This time there is going to be a big change in Gujarat. God is about to perform a great miracle. Be a part of this change according to God's will. Vote for AAP," Kejriwal added.

Also Read: World Bank India head meets Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM

Reacting sharply, Congress in-charge for Gujarat and Rajasthan MLA Raghu Sharma in a video message said Kejriwal's party will not win even a single seat.

"I challenge Arvind Kejriwal that your party will not win even a single seat. You are the B-team of BJP....I challenge you by putting it in writing that you will not get a single seat in Gujarat," Sharma said in a video on his official Twitter account.

AAP is trying aggressively to position itself as the main opponent of the BJP which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years. In his election rallies and road-shows, Kejriwal has made repeated appeals to the people to not vote for Congress.

Gujarat goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, and counting of votes will be held on December 8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news congress arvind kejriwal

