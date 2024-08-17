Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Had a stall at Mumbais Bandra fair for 40 yrs where do I go now

‘Had a stall at Mumbai's Bandra fair for 40 yrs, where do I go now’

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Mount Mary protests in Mumbai continue for the seventh day over hiked stall rents

‘Had a stall at Mumbai's Bandra fair for 40 yrs, where do I go now’

The protesters mostly comprise women and senior citizens who have had stalls at the Bandra fair for generations

Listen to this article
‘Had a stall at Mumbai's Bandra fair for 40 yrs, where do I go now’
x
00:00

It was the seventh day of protests at Mount Mary, where senior citizens and women who previously had stalls at the Bandra fair protested against the new, hiked stall rentals. The church will start distributing around 600 forms for 150 stalls from Monday with the new rates. As mid-day reported earlier, people who have been running stalls for generations strongly protested against the decision to hike the rent from Rs 150 per sqft to Rs 3,000 per sqft.


The church then slashed the rent to Rs 900 per sqft. The protesters say, however, that this is still exorbitant, adding up to Rs 90,000 for a 100 sqft stall. With their attempts to meet Cardinal Oswald Gracias to resolve the issue bearing no fruit, their protest continued at the fair’s application form distribution window on Saturday.



Catherine Lopes, 71, said, “We have grown old working at the fair for so many years. The church wants us to pay for infrastructure like the steps and toilets, but these are meant for lakhs of devotees who visit daily, and not particularly for us.” Another protester, Parvati Donge, 79, said, “Sorry, Father, if we are asking too much. Where will we go? The earnings from the fair tide us through the entire year.” 


Anuradha Shelar, 70, said, “I have been selling items at stalls here for the last 40 years. This is my source of livelihood. Where should I go now?” The church remains firm on its decision, however, stating: “Further reduction in rent will impact the recovery of costs incurred by the church on infrastructure.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bandra fair brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK