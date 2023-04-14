Breaking News
Had Bal Thackeray been around, Uddhav would not have become CM: Narayan Rane

Updated on: 14 April,2023 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who is now with the BJP, also said that Uddhav Thackeray does not have "political acumen"

Union minister Narayan Rane. File Pic


Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray would not have become Maharashtra Chief Minister with the support of Congress and NCP had his father Bal Thackeray been alive.


Speaking to Mumbai Tak, a Marathi news channel, Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who is now with the BJP, also said that Uddhav Thackeray does not have "political acumen".



"Balasaheb (Bal Thackeray) would have never made him chief minister by letting him join hands with the Congress and the NCP. His party won only 56 seats (out of 288) in the 2019 Assembly polls," said Rane.

Had Bal Thackeray wanted, he could have made Uddhav Thackeray chief minister in 1999 itself, but he did not do so (and instead made Rane chief minister after Manohar Joshi's exit), the BJP leader said.

Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership last June, was a hardcore Shiv Sena worker and committed to the Sena's ideology, Rane said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

